Sports News | 26 October 2016 17:25 CET

Michael Akuffu starts training to fuel Kotoko return


Ex-Kotoko captain Michael Akuffu has started training with the club to fuel speculation he could be returning to side ahead of the new season.

The 30-year-old is back in his native country after a failed stint with Lebanese side Al Ansar.

The former WAFA midfielder started training with the Porcupine Warriors but unclear what his current status is.

However, it's widely believed that the midfielder is returning to the club to relaunch his career.

Akuffo is a cult hero in Kumasi and will easily slot into the team.

He made just four appearances for Lebanese side Al Ansar during his short spell at the club.

Don't cry when you want me to tell you the truth.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

