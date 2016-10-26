Ashgold set to sack senior players

More senior players are set to be shown the exit by Ashanti Gold following the sacking of Nuhu twins - Alhassan Nuhu and Fuseini Nuhu, according to multiple reports in the local media.

The miners are said to be much interested in using youth players available and thus, the likes of goalie Fatawu Dauda, captain Eric Opoku and others could be shown the exit ahead of the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier season which is due to start on December 18.

Also, the team are putting measures in place to strengthen their your team, precisely their U17 side.

Ashgold endured a torrid last season as defending champions, finishing out of top six and will be hoping for a better campaign.

The Obuasi based team recently secured a sponsorship deal with sports betting company Betway.

