Top clubs in Thailand and Malaysia likely to gazump Aduana Stars for coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi



Top clubs in Thailand and Malaysia are planning to gazump Aduana Stars move for coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi, according to fresh reports.

Yatsuhashi, an ex-Hearts of Oak coach, is believed to be closing in on a move back to Ghana to handle Aduana Stars.

Media reports had claimed the 46-year-old will arrive in the country this week to conclude the deal with the Fire side.

But according to a reports carried sportsobama.com the American trained tactician has received mouth-watering offers from clubs in Thailand and Malaysia.

The report further claims the Japanese first option is to stay in the Asian region amid the widespread reports of keen interest from Ghanaian clubs.

Yatsuhashi brought euphoria to Hearts but mutually terminated his contract after he clashed with the club's current General Manager Vincent Sowah-Odotei.

