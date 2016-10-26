Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 26 October 2016 17:25 CET

Top clubs in Thailand and Malaysia likely to gazump Aduana Stars for coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi


Top clubs in Thailand and Malaysia are planning to gazump Aduana Stars move for coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi, according to fresh reports.

Yatsuhashi, an ex-Hearts of Oak coach, is believed to be closing in on a move back to Ghana to handle Aduana Stars.

Media reports had claimed the 46-year-old will arrive in the country this week to conclude the deal with the Fire side.

But according to a reports carried sportsobama.com the American trained tactician has received mouth-watering offers from clubs in Thailand and Malaysia.

The report further claims the Japanese first option is to stay in the Asian region amid the widespread reports of keen interest from Ghanaian clubs.

Yatsuhashi brought euphoria to Hearts but mutually terminated his contract after he clashed with the club's current General Manager Vincent Sowah-Odotei.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

philosophy states that;practice makes one perfect,yet no man is perfect,so why practice....?
By: Amuzu M. Samuel
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img