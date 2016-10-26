Clinical finisher Eric Bekoe agrees two years terms with Great Olympics

Clinical finisher Eric Bekoe has agreed a two year deal with newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics and is set to be unveiled next week.

The most accoladed club in the history of Ghana football is strengthening their squad for the upcoming league following their promotion into the Ghana Premier League this season.

Bekoe who played for Hasaacas last year was their top scorer with eight goals in twenty matches as he was sidelined with an injury for most parts of the second round.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king is expected to lead the Wonder Club to maintain their Premier League status as they are determined not to return to the second tier league again.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

