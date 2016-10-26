Paa Kwesi Fabin targets World Cup berth for Black Starlets

Head coach of the Black Starlets, Paa Kwesi Fabin has disclosed their target is to play in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The draw for the final tournament was held in Cairo has seen Ghana drawn in Group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Cameroon and Guinea.

The tournament will be the first for Ghana in the space of four years and the second for head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

For him, he is eyeing a World Cup slot for Ghana.

“Our target is to qualify for the world cup.

“When I was appointed as the head coach, there were many problems and an example is the MIR scan that failed us and when we eventually had the players, the chairman told us that there will be MIR scan again.

“So those who had the grade five should not be allowed to go with the team and most of my regular players went out of the team.”

“When we got to Morocco, the players were above us in terms of age but I am very happy CAF came down and did their own inspection on the players.

“I am very confident that we will get some players that will make the team very solid because our sole aim is to qualify for the World Cup.”

The tournament is slated for April 2 in Madagascar.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports