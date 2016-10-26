Go Warriors Go: Mult-award winning musician releases AFCON song for Zimbabwe

Multi-award singer Jah Prayzah has apparently released a tribute song for the Warriors ahead of AFCON 2017 in Gabon next year.

The single features commentary from respected radio and TV commentator Charles Mabika and is entitled 'Handei MaWarriors'

The song which has since been released, is a tribute song for the Warriors.Dubbed "Handei MaWarriors", Jah Prayzah praises the senior national team as an indomitable football force that is set to crush everything in its path. He even suggests they are capable of winning silverware when they take on the continent's best teams in Gabon next year.

Mabika, who also anchors the Game Plan football magazine show on ZTV on Monday nights, takes his fans back to the days when he was a football commentator on local radio.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the only team from Southern Africa to the 2017 Gabon African Cup of Nations finals tournament, the Warriors of Zimbabwe," Mabika thunders in the opening remarks in the song.

Jah Prayzah in the song says the Warriors have become such a formidable force that their opponents tremble whenever they face them.

He then hails the Warriors for qualifying for the finals, with a game to spare, before he does some commentary on an imaginary game in Gabon featuring the team.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh