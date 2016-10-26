Veteran defender Habib Mohammed wants to play in the Ghana Premier League



Veteran Ghanaian defender Habib Mohammed has set an audacious target of signing for any of the Ghana Premier League sides ahead of the new season.

Mohammed, 32, has not played competitive football since he left Iraqi side Al-Talaba in 2012.

But the former Kotoko and King Faisal left-back insists he has enough quality to play in the country's elite division.

'I am still active, I have been training on my own. I can still play in the Ghana Premier League, he told Kingdom FM.

'I am ready to join any Club interested in me. I am still the old Habib Mohammed so my doors are opened."

Mohammed, who was a member of Ghana's 2006 World Cup squad in Germany, has previously played for Egyptian side Smouha as well as Turkish side AnkaragÃ¼cÃ¼.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com