Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 26 October 2016 16:40 CET

Veteran defender Habib Mohammed wants to play in the Ghana Premier League


Veteran Ghanaian defender Habib Mohammed has set an audacious target of signing for any of the Ghana Premier League sides ahead of the new season.

Mohammed, 32, has not played competitive football since he left Iraqi side Al-Talaba in 2012.

But the former Kotoko and King Faisal left-back insists he has enough quality to play in the country's elite division.

'I am still active, I have been training on my own. I can still play in the Ghana Premier League, he told Kingdom FM.

'I am ready to join any Club interested in me. I am still the old Habib Mohammed so my doors are opened."

Mohammed, who was a member of Ghana's 2006 World Cup squad in Germany, has previously played for Egyptian side Smouha as well as Turkish side AnkaragÃ¼cÃ¼.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

we are what we say as body language says it
By: Abel Belo da Silva
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img