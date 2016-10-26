Ace striker Abednego Tetteh to face Bechem United rap for mouth wide

Bechem United will take action against striker Abednego Tetteh over his recent radio interview lambasting the club.

He alleged that player welfare at the club was poor and players were given a paltry amount to cater for their transportation after winning the MTN FA Cup.

Tetteh also hinted he was ready to terminate his contract with the Hunters.

But the 13-goal striker has come out to explain he was misquoted by the media.

''We've heard that he wants to change his phone number, but I can assure him that we're also not ready to call him,'' the club's CEO Paa Kwesi Darlington said on Happy FM.

''We are not ready for him because, if he thinks the stance he's taken is okay for him, so are we.

''Up until the time he changes his mind and realizes he has a running contract with us and thinks because the team has resumed pre-season training and he comes, we shall delve into the issue as it should be, but for us to call him for explanation now, no, we'll not stoop so low for that.''

