Kotoko interim coach Michael Osei submits top four priority signings to club's management



Liberty Professionals winger Latif Blessing and Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh are among four players top on the priority list of interim Kotoko coach Michael Osei.

According to widespread reports in the local media, coach Osei has submitted the list of the players he intends to sign ahead of the new season.

It's been hugely speculated that top of the transfer targets are Liberty Professionals wunderkid Latif Blessing as well as Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh.

'It is true that Coach Micheal Osei has submitted names of four players that he will need to beef up his squad ahead of the new season to the management and the management has also accepted to bring those players on board so very soon we will start negotiations with their respective clubs," the club's deputy spokesman Chairman Solo is quoted by ghanasportsonline.

Latif Blessing is expected to leave Liberty Professionals after helping the side to escape relegation last season.

Tetteh, who raved against Bechem United for over 'unfulfilled promises' and will face the wrath of the club over the embarrassing comment.

By Patrick Akoto



