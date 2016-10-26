Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 26 October 2016 16:40 CET

Kotoko interim coach Michael Osei submits top four priority signings to club's management


Liberty Professionals winger Latif Blessing and Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh are among four players top on the priority list of interim Kotoko coach Michael Osei.

According to widespread reports in the local media, coach Osei has submitted the list of the players he intends to sign ahead of the new season.

It's been hugely speculated that top of the transfer targets are Liberty Professionals wunderkid Latif Blessing as well as Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh.

'It is true that Coach Micheal Osei has submitted names of four players that he will need to beef up his squad ahead of the new season to the management and the management has also accepted to bring those players on board so very soon we will start negotiations with their respective clubs," the club's deputy spokesman Chairman Solo is quoted by ghanasportsonline.

Latif Blessing is expected to leave Liberty Professionals after helping the side to escape relegation last season.

Tetteh, who raved against Bechem United for over 'unfulfilled promises' and will face the wrath of the club over the embarrassing comment.

By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Life will teach you great lessons through human beings.lt is only God who will not betray you.
By: Esperance Tsenuokpor
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img