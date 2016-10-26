Abednego Tetteh apologizes to Bechem United

Bechem United striker, Abednego Tetteh has rubbished media reports the FA Cup Champions gave him GHC10.00 for transportation after end of the season.

It had been reported the striker had made claims he was given GHC 10 as transportation following their 2-1 victory over Okwahu United in the FA Cup final.

But the club’s leading striker has moved to clarify the situation.

“I have no problem with what I said and I have explained it to the team.”

“I had a chat with somebody concerning the money Bechem United gave me at the end of the season. I was given GHC50.00 for transportation and they told us we will hear from the management of the team but when I got home, I had only GHC10.00 left on me.

“I never said I was given GHC10.00 but it was rather the person I had the conversation misquoted what I said.”

“I have explained the whole scenario to them and I have apologized to the team as well because the management of the team felt very bad about the issue.

The striker has been a top target for both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah