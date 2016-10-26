Club World Cup: Sundowns target glory for Africa

Fresh from wrapping up a first CAF Champions League title, South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have set their sights on making an impact at this year's FIFA Club World Cup (CWC).

Sundowns beat Egyptian giants Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate over the last two weeks to qualify for the Club World Cup, which takes place in Japan from December 8-18.

Speaking at the OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg during Sundowns' arrival from Alexandria, coach Pitso Mosimane said the Brazilians won't be going to Japan to be mere participants. READ ALSO: Watch Carlos Alberto score best team goal in World Cup history

"I think it was the minister (Fikile Mbalula) or Dr Danny Jordaan (Safa president) who said maybe we will be in the final,» he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns are champions of Africa



