Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 26 October 2016 15:10 CET

Club World Cup: Sundowns target glory for Africa

Fresh from wrapping up a first CAF Champions League title, South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have set their sights on making an impact at this year's FIFA Club World Cup (CWC).

Sundowns beat Egyptian giants Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate over the last two weeks to qualify for the Club World Cup, which takes place in Japan from December 8-18.

Speaking at the OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg during Sundowns' arrival from Alexandria, coach Pitso Mosimane said the Brazilians won't be going to Japan to be mere participants. READ ALSO: Watch Carlos Alberto score best team goal in World Cup history

"I think it was the minister (Fikile Mbalula) or Dr Danny Jordaan (Safa president) who said maybe we will be in the final,» he said.

play

Mamelodi Sundowns are champions of Africa

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

WITH OUT THE OLD LIFE YOU WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN WHERE YOU ARE NOW.
By: AA AFRIFA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img