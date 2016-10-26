The quest of Azumah Nelson to return Ghanaian boxing back to its glory days and make Accra the capital of African boxing continues this weekend.

This weekend the VIP Fight Night round 2 returns with exciting match-ups at the luxurious Adlon Ballroom of the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in the Ghana capital.

With boxers selected and fights made by Azumah himself, fight fans are set to be thrilled to five exciting bouts headlined by the National Super Featherweight clash between Ghana's Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah and Ghana based Nigerian, Oluwaseum 'Seunzy' Wahab this Saturday, October 29.

Held in collaboration with Africa's leading pay TV network, Multichoice who will screen the event live to 54 African countries through their DSTV, Supersports and GoTV channels, other fights include the Ghana Welterweight championship featuring Isaac 'Mayweather Junior' Aryee versus Joseph 'Horror' Lamptey, Robert 'Stopper' Quaye against Abraham 'Ebo Electric' Afful in a Super Lightweight clash, undefeated Patrick 'Alige' Ayi squares off against Isaac 'Zongo Fire' Dowuona in a Super Featherweight contest whilst another Ghana based Nigerian, Felix 'Star Boy' Williams and Isaac 'Messiah' Nettey rumble in a Featherweight clash.

The collaboration between Multichoice Ghana, HeMann Promotions & Azumah Nelson Boxing took off at the same Kempinski Hotel back in June and the success has inspired the organizers to continue with the dream to turn boxing in Ghana into a much grander scale and make Accra the Las Vegas of African Boxing

This glitz & glamour evening commences with a VIP Red Carpet greeting allowing TV interviews and Photographic Opportunities, ushering right into the networking lounge with complimentary Champagne and Cocktails from 5pm until the doors are closed and seating begins, with event doors set to be closed 6:30pm Sharp.

'Available are 5 levels of seating for guests, VIP Ringside Heavyweight, Middleweight, Welterweight seating which all includes a fine 3-Course dinner, complimentary drinks packages, then in the VIP Lightweight tables section, finger food platters and complimentary drinks will be served.

The living legend, Azumah Nelson (former Super Featherweight World champion, WBC Hall of Fame inductee & Africa's Greatest boxer ever), will have available to purchase his biography entitled, THE PROFFESSOR, with the champ himself personally at hand to autograph.

'VIP Fight Night is a non-biased boxing promotion event, our aims are to return boxing to the limelight of Ghanaian sports by providing a prestigious platform for boxers to showcase their talent and move onto bigger platforms on the International circuit,' reiterated Hemann Promotions CEO, Heta Hema-Mann.

'All guests are assured of edge-of-the-seat action as these highly acclaimed boxers, having been personally screened by 'The Professor'' have no qualms about throwing power-packed punches in all manner of dexterity to win their bouts,' Mr.Hema-Mann added.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh