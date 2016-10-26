Hearts of Oak players refuse to turn up for pre-season over unpaid cash

Hearts of Oak players have decided against returning from holidays to start pre-season ahead of the new season due to unpaid salaries for over three months.



The players will only start training if the club pays them what is due them.

The Phobians were expected to kick start their pre-season last Monday but the club's failure to settle the players has left the pre-season in limbo.

'We should have started our pre-season on Monday but we couldn't do it because the players are owed three months' salary and they have decided not to come to training until they get settled by the club'. A source close to the club is quoted in the media.

'It is a situation the club's management is looking forward to address because we have G-6 tournament to play which is next month,' the source added.

'So we don't want to delay in our preparations ahead of the season. We don't want to delay our pre-season because we want to have enough preparations before the season takes off,' the source concluded.

