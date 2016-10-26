Kevin-Prince Boateng's stunning strike named La Liga Goal of the Week

Kevin-Prince Boateng’s sensational acrobatic strike for Las Palmas in 2-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal has been adjudged goal of the week in the Spanish topflight.

Boateng’s goal was not enough to save his side from defeat at El Madrigal but the midfielder dominated headlines in the Spanish press and has deservedly been awarded.

Prince Boateng received a neat back-heel pass from midfielder Tanausú Domínguez and applied a spectacular finish to open the scoring for Las Palmas.

But the home side levelled after the half hour mark before DR Congo international striker Cedric Bakambu sealed maximum points with a 92nd minute goal.

The suspended Ghana international appeared to have found his mojo in the Spanish topflight as he has been churning out very impressive displays.

He has scored three goals in six appearances, with an average rating of 6.71 per whoscored.com

Las Palmas announced on August 2, 2016 that they had reached an agreement with Boateng for his signature following his release from A.C. Milan.

Watch Goal below

#LaLiga Goal of the Week: Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas) #Golazo pic.twitter.com/4DAN1sZEDk — La Liga Daily (@LaLigaDaily1) October 25, 2016

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson