Jose Mourinho: My life in Manchester is a disaster

Jose Mourinho has claimed living in Manchester has been a 'bit of a disaster' so far as he painted a frustrated picture of life in a goldfish bowl.

His wife Tami and children Matilde and Jose Jr - a goalkeeper at Fulham - have stayed in London at their stunning central London townhouse - and he says he does not like constant paparazzi attention.

The former Chelsea coach is facing huge pressure after United slumped to a 4-0 defeat over the weekend against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The huge loss extended United's poor run to one win in six Premier league matches.

Mourinho's predicament has been compounded by his off-field arrangements to stay alone at the Lowry Hotel in Salford.

'But the reality is that my daughter will be 20 next week, my son will be 17 in a couple of months. They are very stable. University in London. Football in London. Friends.

'So they are in an age where they can't chase me like they did before. So for the first time the family lives in a different way. We try to feel it, we try to see the evolution of our feelings and see how we cope with the situation.

'But maybe if I can get a good apartment, not these giant houses that the press says I'm going to buy! I will never buy that! But if I find a nice apartment with a good connection from the garage to the apartment, maybe I do it, but I can't cook!'

