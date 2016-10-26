Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 26 October 2016 14:25 CET

Christian Atsu: Rafael Benitez pleased with Black Stars midfielder's performance

Rafael Benitez was pleased with the performance of the Ghana winger, Christian Atsu when Newcastle United defeated Preston 6-0 in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Atsu, who has been enjoying regular football with the Championship side lasted the entire duration of the game and put up yet another good display.

The former, Real Madrid coach, who secured the serviced of the 24-year-old midfielder on loan from Chelsea believes the Ghanaian made his presence felt against Preston.

''It is important to have players pushing and trying to show they can do well,'' said Benitez.

''We have three or four players who have not been playing too many games. They come in and they play at this level, it can only be positive for the team and the future.

''I'm really pleased to see Mitrovic, Diame, (Christian) Atsu, or even (DeAndre) Yedlin. There were a lot of positives.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

It will be more appreciated if a President plays a variety of styles, rather than just hammering away in the same tone.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img