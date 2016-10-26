Christian Atsu: Rafael Benitez pleased with Black Stars midfielder's performance

Rafael Benitez was pleased with the performance of the Ghana winger, Christian Atsu when Newcastle United defeated Preston 6-0 in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Atsu, who has been enjoying regular football with the Championship side lasted the entire duration of the game and put up yet another good display.

The former, Real Madrid coach, who secured the serviced of the 24-year-old midfielder on loan from Chelsea believes the Ghanaian made his presence felt against Preston.

''It is important to have players pushing and trying to show they can do well,'' said Benitez.

''We have three or four players who have not been playing too many games. They come in and they play at this level, it can only be positive for the team and the future.

''I'm really pleased to see Mitrovic, Diame, (Christian) Atsu, or even (DeAndre) Yedlin. There were a lot of positives.

