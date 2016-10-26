Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
26 October 2016

Newcastle manager Benitez pleased with Christian Atsu performance in Preston drubbing

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez was impressed with Christian Atsu's performance in their 6-0 win over Preston North End in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

The Magpies took the lead when Mitrovic headed home from close range on 19 minutes.

Mohamed Diame made it 2-0 before half time, before Matt Ritchie, Mitrovic, Diame and Perez all found the net to seal a 6-0 victory and a spot in the quarter finals of the competition.

Benitez felt Ghana winger Atsu played an influential role in his side's heavy win.

''It is important to have players pushing and trying to show they can do well,'' said Benitez.

''We have three or four players who have not been playing too many games. They come in and they play at this level, it can only be positive for the team and the future.

''I'm really pleased to see Mitrovic, Diame, (Christian) Atsu, or even (DeAndre) Yedlin. There were a lot of positives.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

