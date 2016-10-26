I was fed up with Hearts of Oak - Selasie Adjei

Released Hearts of Oak forward Selasie Adjei has revealed that he lost interest in playing for troubled Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak hence his decision not to extend his contract.

A leaked list of players to be released by the Accra giants included Selasie Adjei but the strong forward says he is not troubled as he decided not to extend his contract.

"My contract ended and I was not ready to renew. Whether they have released me or not, I was not ready to play for the club. Am even preparing to seek for floating to enable me sign for a new club," Selasie told Ghanasoccernet.com

"Even if they had wanted me to extend my contract, I wouldn't sign because I was fed up with the club. They called me that they were ready to extend my contract for a year but I was not interested.

"They wanted me to go and train for Sergio Traguil to observe me before they extend my contract and that did not go down well with me," he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com