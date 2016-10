Midfielder Michael Akuffo has rejoined Asante Kotoko ahead of the start of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League Season.

Akuffo trained with his colleagues on Monday at the Adako Jachie training ground in Kumasi.

He wants to re launch his career after a failed stint with Lebanese Club Al Ansar where he made just four appearances for the Club.

He is expected to be among the registered players for the upcoming season.