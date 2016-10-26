Football: 'China's Real Madrid' set sights on global market

Six league titles in a row and two Asian trophies along the way could be just the start for China's Guangzhou Evergrande, who have drawn comparisons with Real Madrid and Manchester United and are eyeing global recognition.

The team from the southern metropolis of Guangzhou have risen from obscurity and corruption to break new ground for Asian football, becoming China's first AFC Champions League winners in 2013.

That victory earned the sobriquet "Asia's first superclub" as Evergrande's spending power and heavily South American squad, then marshalled by World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi, put rivals in the shade.

Guangzhou Evergrande head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari joined the club in 2015 and the World Cup winner with Brazil has guided them to their second AFC Champions League trophy and six league titles (AFP/File)

