Sports News | 26 October 2016 12:55 CET

WAFA snap up Techiman City’s highly rated goalie Richmond Ayi

Ghana Premier League side West Africa Football Academy have raided Techiman City for their highly rated goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

The deal was agreed on Wednesday morning after a crunch meeting between officials of the Techiman based club and the Sogakope based club.

Reports in the media had linked the young goalkeeper to moves to Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Relegated Techiman City started last season on fire and faded dramatically but Richmond Ayi was one of the players to have boosted their credentials.

He is expected to be presented to the fans of the club later this week.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

