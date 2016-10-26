Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 26 October 2016 12:10 CET

Premier League: Pep Guardiola wants Sergio Aguero to stay at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has reassured Sergio Aguero that he has a future at Manchester City.

Aguero has been through a tricky October, with his early-season run of goalscoring form grinding to a halt and his place in City?s starting line-up called into question.

Guardiola dropped the forward to the bench for recent games against Everton and Barcelona, although he did start Sunday?s 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Southampton -- a result that left City top of the table on goal difference.

The manager seemed to suggest last Friday that Aguero was free to leave the club if he wanted to, saying that ?when he decides to leave City, it will be his decision?.

However, Guardiola -- whose side visit Manchester United in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday -- has insisted the Argentina international remains a significant part of his plans.

play

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola gives directions from the touchline on October 23, 2016 (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

If I can see farther than others, it is because I stand on the arms of gaints
By: Isacc Newton
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img