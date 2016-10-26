Premier League: Pep Guardiola wants Sergio Aguero to stay at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has reassured Sergio Aguero that he has a future at Manchester City.

Aguero has been through a tricky October, with his early-season run of goalscoring form grinding to a halt and his place in City?s starting line-up called into question.

Guardiola dropped the forward to the bench for recent games against Everton and Barcelona, although he did start Sunday?s 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Southampton -- a result that left City top of the table on goal difference.

The manager seemed to suggest last Friday that Aguero was free to leave the club if he wanted to, saying that ?when he decides to leave City, it will be his decision?.

However, Guardiola -- whose side visit Manchester United in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday -- has insisted the Argentina international remains a significant part of his plans.

play

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola gives directions from the touchline on October 23, 2016 (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh