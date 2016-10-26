Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 26 October 2016 12:10 CET

Premier League: Man Utd's Bailly expects two-month lay-off

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly expects to return within two months after injuring his knee during his side's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea, he said on Tuesday.

"I wanted to thank you for all the messages of support that I received since the injury!" the Ivory Coast defender wrote on his official Facebook page.

"I hope to be able to play again for United and The Elephants before 2 months, God willing. Thanks for always being there!"

The message was accompanied by a picture of Bailly sitting in the passenger seat of a car at United's training ground, with his right leg in a brace.

A close-season signing from Villarreal, Bailly limped off early in the second half at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Marcos Rojo coming on to take his place.

"He is injured and I'm afraid he's badly injured," manager Jose Mourinho said in his post-match press conference.

"In his knee, in the ligament area, he feels that is really bad."

Bailly, 22, joined United from Spanish side Villarreal in June for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36.7 million, 33.7 million euros).

The Ivorian has been a virtual ever-present this season, starting all 12 of United's Premier League and Europa League games and only sitting out a League Cup tie.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Football News

God doesn’t give you the people you want, he gives you the people you need. To help you, to hurt you, to leave you, to love you and to make you into the person you were meant to be
By: Paa Nii Djan
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img