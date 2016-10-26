MLS: Ridgewell arrested for drink-driving in US

Portland Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell has been arrested for drink-driving after rushing to the aid of goalkeeper Jake Gleeson following a late-night car crash, reports said Tuesday.

Former Birmingham and West Bromwich Albion defender Ridgewell failed a roadside sobriety test after driving to pick up Gleeson from the scene of a two-vehicle accident.

Gleeson also failed a sobriety test, reports said. Both players had refused to be breathalyzed.

Ridgewell, 32, and Gleeson, 26, were booked for driving under the influence of intoxicants and ordered to appear in court on November 16.

Gleeson was also charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment. A third driver involved in the crash was not arrested.

"The team is aware of the events that occurred last evening involving players Jake Gleeson and Liam Ridgewell and is in the process of gathering information on the matter," the Timbers said in a statement Tuesday.

"The team has been in close contact with the players, local law enforcement and the league office. The club will not have further comment until more information is available."

Ridgewell played 22 games for reigning MLS Cup holders Portland this year before they failed to make the playoffs, losing their final regular season game 4-1 against Vancouver on Sunday.

He joined Portland in 2014 after more than a decade in English football, which included spells with Aston Villa, Birmingham and West Brom.

In 2012, Ridgewell gained notoriety after being forced to apologize to fans when photographs emerged of him wiping his backside with handfuls of 20 pound notes.

