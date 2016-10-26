Ghana Premier League: Gockel Ahortor voted Inter Allies Player of the Season

Gockel Ahortor, Ibrahim Alhassan, Prince Baffoe, Frederick Boateng, Osei Kwame and Abdul-Halik Hudu are the six players nominated for this season's Inter Allies' Player of the season to be voted by the fans on the club's website.

Arguably the best season in his career, Gockel Ahortor was one of the top performers in the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season. He scored his career best of 7 goals where interestingly 5 of them came from free kicks. He featured 24 times and played a key role in our survival this season.

Versatile, reliable and most important, efficient, Ibrahim Alhassan who can play as a left back and a right back played 27 matches this season, 2nd highest and the club's highest starter with 26 games for the 'Eleven Is To One.' He also started and finished 25 games, the highest this season.

Osei Kwame is the only goalkeeper among the pack and would want to grab this envious individual accolade. He saved 2 penalties against Medeama SC (Home & Away) and ended the season with 5 clean sheets and 18 goals conceded from 19 matches.

Culled from interalliesfc.com

Frederick Boateng had a very fantastic season, the hardworking and tireless striker scored 9 times in the league and 1 in the MTN FA Cup, his personal best of 10 goals and club's top scorer this season from 27 matches where he was played across all the forward lines.

Budding talent and tasting the top flight football in the country for the first time, a certain youngster Abdul-Halik Hudu had a very remarkable season with the 'Eleven Is To One.' He made 19 appearances where he started 17 and ended the campaign with a goal on his debut season.

Prince Baffoe who also joined the club this season from Asante Kotoko, amassed the highest number of appearances for Inter Allies this season with 29 matches, falling by 1 to Frederick Yamoah's record last season. He scored 7 goals and won 3 MVPs.

