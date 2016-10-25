Ghana Premier League: Midfield duo signs new contract with Liberty Professionals

Midfield duo Daniel Kodie and Tamimu Muntari have agreed new terms with Premier League side,Liberty Professionals.

Sources close to the club have told Pulse.com.gh that the two players whose contracts had ran out at the end of last season have agreed to new contracts with the Scientific Soccer lads.

Daniel Kodie,one of the longest serving players of the club had been linked with a potential move to Accra Hearts of Oak after completing a medical while former national team player Muntari had also been linked with newly promoted Elmina Sharks.

The return of the two players will be a boost to the Dansoman club who only managed to avoid relegation on the last day of the season as they look to return to former heights.

