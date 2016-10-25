Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 25 October 2016 23:25 CET

Ghana Premier League: Midfield duo signs new contract with Liberty Professionals

Midfield duo Daniel Kodie and Tamimu Muntari have agreed new terms with Premier League side,Liberty Professionals.

Sources close to the club have told Pulse.com.gh that the two players whose contracts had ran out at the end of last season have agreed to new contracts with the Scientific Soccer lads.

Daniel Kodie,one of the longest serving players of the club had been linked with a potential move to Accra Hearts of Oak after completing a medical while former national team player Muntari had also been linked with newly promoted Elmina Sharks.

The return of the two players will be a boost to the Dansoman club who only managed to avoid relegation on the last day of the season as they look to return to former heights.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

character is both developed and revealed by tests, all of life is a test. pass and enter into the eternal heaven.
By: Rick Warren
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img