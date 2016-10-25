Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 25 October 2016 23:00 CET

Medel and Gabbiadini get long bans over rude fouls

By GNA

Rome, Oct. 25, (GNA/dpa) - Inter Milan midfielder Gary Medel and Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini have been banned for three and two games, respectively, for the violent fouls committed during the weekend round of the Italian season, the Lega Serie A said Monday.

A sports judge used television footage to prove Medel's elbowing of Jasmin Kurtic of Atalanta during Sunday's game in Bergamo. The Inter player hit the opponent in the face off the ball, which went unnoticed from game officials.

Gabbiadini was red-carded in the first half Saturday for kicking Gian Marco Ferrari after being fouled by the Crotone defender.

Medel is to miss Inter's games against Torino, Sampdoria and Crotone. Gabbiadini will be out when Napoli visit Empoili Wednesday and for Saturday's big match at champions Juventus

