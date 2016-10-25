DHL Wassa Damanghene Golf Tournament fixed for Saturday

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - All is set for the DHL Wassa Damanghene Golf competition this Saturday as golfers across the country converge at the Damang Golf Club to participate in the second edition of the tournament.

This year's two-day competition at the 18-hole Damang Golf course is being held in honour of the Wassa Damanghene, Nana Amoakwah III and the Abokomahene, Nana Ampasi Bene Mireku I, known in private life as Mr Tony Aubynn.

The competition is expected to draw over 100 golfers from Takoradi, Nsuta, Beige Village, Damang, Tarkwa, Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP), Bogoso, Obuasi and Samreboi.

Captain of the Damang Golf Club, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah said his club is ready to host the competition and assured golf fans that this year's edition would be better than the previous year.

He said it is the dream of the club (Damang Golf Club) to host major golf competitions, and that, they are working hard to become the best club in the country.

Special guests for the event would be the President of the Ghana Golf Association, Mr Mike Aggrey and his Vice, Mr Lee Mensah, former Black Stars player Tony 'Yegola' Yeboah as well as the owners of the Tang Palace Hotel.

Mr Ayeh Appiah said as part of efforts to 'catch them young', the competition will have a juniors division for young golfers, and that, 'the competition would be preceded by a developmental outreach programme at Koduakrom to introduce golf to the students'.

He commended GoldFields Ghana Limited for their continuous support to the Damang Golf Club and also DHL for sponsoring the competition as well as IPMC, B5 Plus, Mospacka Company and Western Transport Service for their support.

