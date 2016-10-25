Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Convalescent Willie Klutse rules out return to Inter Allies as technical director

Inter Allies technical director Willie Klutse says he is still unfit to return to his post at the club.

The ex-Ghana international is reported to recovered from heart attack and now recovering.

But he is not ready to join the team for their campaign next season.

''By His grace. I'm fit now, but I think it will serve me well if I can take the doctor's advice by staying at home for now because of the magnitude of the sickness,'' he told Happy FM.

'My sickness has nothing to do with my role in Inter Allies, but with everything that makes hypertension inflate.

''Even when I'm at home watching movie and I see something that startles, my heart rate beats faster.

''I'm trying my best to adjust myself with the advice of my doctor, therefore if I'm absent from Inter Allies it's because of that.''

