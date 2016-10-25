CONFIRMED: Ghana Premier League to start on 18 December

The Premier League Board has announced the 2016/2017 season will commence on 18 December.

Registration of players will take place during the first transfer window which will open from 14 November to 13 February, 2017.

A statement read: ''The commencement of the Ghana Premier League, will however be preceded by the season-opening Super Cup between winners of the league and FA Cup champions on December 4, 2016.

''Premier League champions Wa All Stars will face MTN FA Cup winners, Bechem United to determine the "champion of champions".''

