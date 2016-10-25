Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 25 October 2016 20:25 CET

Striker Francis Dadzie nets equalizer for Sporting Clube de Goa in India

Francis Dadzie continued his rich vein of scoring form by scoring the equalizer in Sporting Clube de Goa's 1-1 draw with Guardian Angel SC in India at the Duler Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Micky Fernandes opened the scoring for the visitors with a fine finish on 12 minutes.

But Dadzie drew his side level from the spot on 42 minutes.

He had another two good opportunities around an hour mark but both were denied by the woodwork.

The former Bechem United man has now scored four goals in three matches.

