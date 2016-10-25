Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 25 October 2016 19:40 CET

IWF Commonwealth Weightlifting: Christian Amoah wins gold for Ghana

Christian Amoah made the headlines for winning gold in the youth 85kg category in the IWF Commonwealth Weightlifting in Penang, Malaysia.

Amoah's compatriot, Richard Osarfo won silver in the Youth 94kg category, so Ghana is flying high in the Youth category of the IWF Commonwealth Weightlifting.

The ongoing 2016 Commonwealth Championship which started on 19th October 2016 will end on 29th October.

