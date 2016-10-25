New Edubiase president Abdul Salam Yakubu livid over Ashantigold's poor treatment of Nuhu brothers



New Edubiase president Abdul Salam Yakubu rubbished claims that Ashantigold sacked twins Nuhu and Fuseini Alhassan due to performance.

The New Edubiase owner is unhappy with how the two players have been treated by the miners.

Ashantigold parted ways with the twins amid claims they were below par.

But New Edubiase president Abdul Salam Yakubu, who sold the players to the Obuasi-based side, has rejected the claims.

'If you don't want to work with someone again, I think that's the way to do things because I feel the treatment AshGold meted out to the boys was appalling. However, having said that, I think that's part of life,' said Abdul Salam Yakubu on Happy FM.

'No one can tell me on the field of play, the boys are not good. Their supporters can testify that the boys are good. We gave them three players in the off-season, the Nuhu brothers and Emmanuel Nti Mensah and one played two games in their Africa campaign and the other two played a combined game of thirty matches in the league.

'They're back with us now and we are more than happy to receive them, but that's not to say they will play for New Edubiase next season in the division one and it pisses me off to hear that they left AshGold because of their performance, no I won't allow that.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com