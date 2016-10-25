Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 25 October 2016 19:40 CET

Inter Allies fans vote youngster Abdul Halik Hudu as their Player of the Season

Youngster Abdul-Halik Hudu has been voted as the Inter Allies Fans Player of the Season.

The midfielder beat Gockel Ahortor, Ibrahim Alhassan, Prince Baffoe, Frederick Boateng and goalkeeper Kwame Osei in an online poll on the club's website.

Hudu had 105 votes of the 191 cast which represented 55% of the total votes cast.

Ahortor followed with 36 votes representing 19% with goalkeeper Kwame Osei Kwame had 31 votes which equate 16%.

Striker Frederick Boateng amassed 8 votes - 4%, Ibrahim Alhassan got 7 votes - 4% before Prince Baffoe got 4 votes - 2%.

Hudu had a very remarkable season with Inter Allies, he made 19 appearances where he started 17 and ended the campaign with a goal on his debut season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Scientific reasoning and actions are stupidity to Africans...hence we shall be a third world forever.
By: Nana Kwame
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img