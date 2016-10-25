Inter Allies fans vote youngster Abdul Halik Hudu as their Player of the Season

Youngster Abdul-Halik Hudu has been voted as the Inter Allies Fans Player of the Season.

The midfielder beat Gockel Ahortor, Ibrahim Alhassan, Prince Baffoe, Frederick Boateng and goalkeeper Kwame Osei in an online poll on the club's website.

Hudu had 105 votes of the 191 cast which represented 55% of the total votes cast.

Ahortor followed with 36 votes representing 19% with goalkeeper Kwame Osei Kwame had 31 votes which equate 16%.

Striker Frederick Boateng amassed 8 votes - 4%, Ibrahim Alhassan got 7 votes - 4% before Prince Baffoe got 4 votes - 2%.

Hudu had a very remarkable season with Inter Allies, he made 19 appearances where he started 17 and ended the campaign with a goal on his debut season.

