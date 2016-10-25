Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
25 October 2016

Spain-born Ghanaian Inaki Williams waters down on Liverpool link


Spain-born Ghanaian Inaki Williams has denied reports linking him with a move to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old who plays for La Liga side Athletic Bilbao, has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield.

But the Spanish striker has water down on the mounting reports.

"I'm happy at Athletic, it's where I want to be," Williams told AS Diario.

"I am very grateful to the fans, the club and my team-mates.

"I want to continue here for many more years. I want to be Athletic's future number nine - the player who raises the roof at San Mames every week and scores lot of goals."

