Dreams FC announce signing of ex-Heart of Lions wideman Osman Muntaka on three-year deal



Dreams FC have announced the signing of former Heart of Lions winger Osman Muntaka.

The youngster has joined the Dawu-based side on a three-year deal.

Muntaka caught the attention of Dreams FC coach CK Akunnor after his impressive displays for Lions in the second-tier league last season.

The wideman opted for the well-branded Premier League clubs after turning down offers from Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea.

By Patrick Akoto



