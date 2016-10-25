Sports News | 25 October 2016 18:55 CET
Dreams FC announce signing of ex-Heart of Lions wideman Osman Muntaka on three-year deal
Dreams FC have announced the signing of former Heart of Lions winger Osman Muntaka.
The youngster has joined the Dawu-based side on a three-year deal.
Muntaka caught the attention of Dreams FC coach CK Akunnor after his impressive displays for Lions in the second-tier league last season.
The wideman opted for the well-branded Premier League clubs after turning down offers from Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea.
By Patrick Akoto
