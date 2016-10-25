AFCON 2017: Ghana's Communication Minister Omane Boamah unfazed by Egypt threat



Ghana's Communications Minister Edward Omane Boamah believes the Black Stars can defeat Egypt in their 2018 World Cup super clash next month.

The West African giants travel to Alexandria on November 13 to battle the seven-time African champions, in what has been labeled as an explosive showdown.

The two heavyweights are desperate to slash each other's throat in the race to qualify to the World Cup in Russia.

The odds appear quite stark against the Black Stars who must produce something magical to put their campaign back on track after their shaky start.

But the country's intelligent Communication Minister, Dr Omane Boamah is unfazed by the threat posed by the Pharaohs.

'Ghana can go to Egypt and win because we have face this tricky situation before," he told Asempa FM

'We had to play South Africa when they were having all the big players but Ghana was able to beat them. Upset may come but let all supports Ghana to victory and I believe we can do that.'

By Patrick Akoto



