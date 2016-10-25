Egypt Plan Massive Support For Pharaohs Against Black Stars

The Egyptian Football Association has given the green light for as many as 75,000 fans to attend next month's 2018 World Cup qualifieragainst Ghana at the enormous Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on November 13, 2016.

This will be the biggest crowd seen at a game in the country in four years. Football authorities in the North African nation have been strictly restricting spectator numbers in stadiums since the infamous Port Said disaster in February 2012 after the tragic event that saw the loss of 74 lives after violence broke out during fixture between Egyptian giants Al Ahly and El Masry.

Fans of El Masry, following a 3-1 victory, stormed the pitch and stands of the Port Said Stadium with stones, knives and many other deadly weapons to attack the players and fans of Ahly, eventually resulting in the death of 72 Ahly fans, one police officer and one El Masry fan. Over 500 people were left with serious injuries in what later became one of the most high profile disasters in football history. The Egyptian League was consequently shut down for close to two years.

The game against Ghana’ s Black Stars will see the Pharoahs of Egypt play at home at the enormous Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria. The stadium, opened in 2007 with an 86.000 all-seater capacity makes it the second biggest stadium in Africa as well as the 27th biggest worldwide.

Hector Cuper's men are hoping to strengthen their two-point lead on top of Group E against Avran Grant’s men who can be very dangerous playing away from home. But the impressive away 2-1 away win in Congo Brazzaville on the opening day give the Pharaohs the hope and advantage.

The record seven-time champions of Africa were infamously denied a place at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil by none other than the Black Stars of Ghana, losing 7-3 over two legs in the final round of qualifying in 2013.

Avram Grant's Ghana head to Alexandria under a lot of pressure to recover from an early set-back. They put up what many considered an appalling display at home against Uganda on opening day, firing blanks in a 0-0 draw.

Statistically, Egypt have won six of their last 10 meetings with the Black Stars, including the very recent fixture, a 2-1 win in Cairo in the second leg of that 2014 World Cup qualifying final knock-out round.

Ghana has also planned of camping in Turkey before moving to Egypt. Before the crucial and important 2018 World Cup Match Day Two fixture, slated for Sunday November 13.

The winner of the Group will qualify alongside four other Group winners for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Initially, the Egyptian FA authorities said 50,000 fans would be allowed into the 86,000-capacity stadium. After South Africa’s Sundowns beat Zamalek, they have thought it wise to add more fans to support teams that represent the nation, and the Pharaohs are the pride of Egypt, having won most of the AFCON.