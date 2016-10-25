Ghana’s Christian Amoah won Gold in the 85kg category at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth Championship in Penang, Malaysia.

Richmond Osafo also won the Silver medal in the 94kg at the same event.

Team Ghana therefore grabbed a gold and silver with two representatives.

According to Ken Adade, an official of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), they wanted to take more weightlifters to the event to acquire experience and exposure, however they could not raise the funds for all the athletes and officials, so they had to feature only two people who have made themselves and the nation proud.

Ken Adade who is Deputy Secretary General of the GWF which is headed by Ben Nunoo Mensah said if other weightlifters were given the exposure, they can also win laurels and gain some experience.

Christian Amoah represented Ghana at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, and he has proved that he has improved.

Meanwhile, the GWF is trying its best to develop and promote the sport with the involvement of competitions for kids and young boys and girls who have interest in weightlifting.

Ken Adade expressed the Federation’s gratitude to Star Assurance who gave the team a cheque for GH₵12,000 and McDan Group also presented the team with a cedi equivalent of US$1,000 to support the team for the competition.

Asa Savings and Loans has also presented a cheque for GH₵5,000 in support for the team’s participation in the Malaysia competition.

The Black Cranes were to be represented at Penang, Malaysia for two International competitions which ends on October 29, 2016 with a contingent of six athletes, three technical staff, two officials and a journalist, but only two athletes and two officials made it, with the President leading the delegation.

The competitions were the IWF Youth World Championship and the Commonwealth Youth, Junior and Senior Championships which Ghana could not afford to miss, it the nation is serious with the sport.

A total budget of about USD$67, 000 was sent to the Sports Ministry through the National Sports Authority (NSA) last month, but there was no positive response from the Ministry of Youth & Sports or National Sports Authority (NSA), even though the Minister promised he will do whatever he could to help.