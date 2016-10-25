Boxing: Mundine-Green boxing rematch lined up in Australia

A much-hyped rematch between Australian boxers Anthony Mundine and Danny Green was announced on Tuesday for the Adelaide Oval in February.

It is 10 years since Mundine famously beat Green on points in front of more than 30,000 people at the Sydney Football Stadium and there has been bad blood between the pair ever since.

Two-time WBA super-middleweight champion Mundine, 41, has not fought since he lost to American Charles Hatley in November last year.

But the former rugby league star is confident of beating his nemesis in the February 3 bout, which is expected to draw a huge crowd and television audience.

"I've been fighting with a bad hip -- a very bad hip -- for the last seven, eight years," Mundine said.

"That's fixed now. I feel my feet are back, my movement's back. I'm going to be as sharp as I was in 2006."

Green, a former WBA light-heavyweight champion, said he was in good shape despite being 43.

"I feel good, really good. I'm 43 years old, never felt better," said Green, who defeated Kane Watts on points last August to win the vacant Australian cruiserweight title.

"I train like a demon day in, day out. Ask my mates, families in gyms back home, I live to train. I'm cool, I'm relaxed. I'm a hell of a fighter, better fighter than him."

Both men suggested they would hang up their gloves after the fight, which has a weight limit of 83kg.

