La Liga Award Night: Prince Boateng and Malissa Satta continue to give couple goals

Kevin-Prince Boateng was caught up by the cameras with her wife Malissa Satta at the La Liga awards night which was dominated by Atletico Madrid players

Boateng has been a revelation in La Liga since signing for Las Palmas on a Bosman.

The former Portsmouth and AC Milan midfielder scored one of the goals of the season at the weekend when he acrobatically finished a sensational team move by the Canary Islanders.

Atletico Madrid Star Antoine Greizmann won the La Liga Player of the season beating the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo to the prestigious award.

Atletico Madrid in all picked four including the Defender of the Season, Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach, which went to Diego Godin, Oblak and Diego Simeone, respectively.

