Mubarak Wakaso returns from injury to boost Ghana ahead of Egypt World Cup qualifier



Ghana have been handed a timely boost ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier after midfielder Mubarak Wakaso made an injury return in Panathinaikos 2-2 stalemate with Veria in the Greek Super League on Monday.

The 26-year-old suffered a knock during his side's Europa League 2-1 defeat to Xanthi last week.

But he recovered to earn a starting berth in the team as the Greens shared the spoils against Veria in the Greek Super League.

The injury return of Wakaso will excite Black Stars coach Avram Grant, who is desperate to have his full strength ahead of the explosive clash against the North Africans next month.

He adds to the stock of super stars who are gradually finding their fitness ahead of the cliff hanger.

Andre Ayew and Kwadwo Asamoah have started full scale training at West Ham United and Juventus respectively while captain Asamoah Gyan has recovered full from recent setbacks.

Ghana, four-time African champions, play as guest of the Pharaohs at the 86,000 seater Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria on November 13.

