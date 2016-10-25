Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 25 October 2016 14:36 CET

Spanish FA fined in Real-Atletico transfer case

By BBC

The Spanish football federation has been fined £180,940 (220,000 Swiss francs) for violating youth player transfer rules in the case involving Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Real and Atletico are banned from registering players in the next two transfer windows after losing an appeal against their own punishments.

Fifa has given the Spanish FA six months to improve its transfer system.

It has strict rules restricting Under-18 players moving to foreign clubs.

Fifa’s investigation concerned youth players who played for Atletico between 2007 and 2014, and Real from 2005 to 2014 with the clubs respectively fined £622,000 and £249,000 for breaching rules.

Barcelona were banned from registering players for two transfer windows in April 2014, but bought Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal in 2015, finally registering them to make them eligible to play when their suspension was lifted in January 2016.

Real and Atletico are banned from registering new players until January 2018.

Sports News

“We want the qualities of fools that our faults devour, then us. (Nous voulons qualités des fous - Que nos défauts dévorent, puis nous.)" (Book : Fables 1)
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img