Andre Ayew could return to boost West Ham United ahead of Chelsea clash on Wednesday



Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew could return to boost West Ham United ahead of the League Cup match against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has recovered from a thigh problem he suffered in August this year and could be thrown into the hat.

The Ghana international has been training with Slaven Bilic's men since last week and appears fit for the clash at the London stadium.

He could return to the ssquad for the first time since the opening match of the Premier League season-also against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers made it through to the last 16 thanks to Dimitri Payet's superb free-kick in the sixth minute of added-time, which saw off the challenge of the League Two side at London Stadium.

