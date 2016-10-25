Ismaily striker Osei Banahene closing in on equaling goal-scoring record of compatriot John Antwi



Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Osei Banahene is just three goals way from equaling the record set by compatriot John Antwi at Egyptian side Ismaily.

Banahene, 25, has raked in 20 goals since joining from Saudi Arabia side Al Oruba.

The ex-Ghana Under-striker is just three goals shy off compatriot John Antwi who netted 23 times during two-and-half seasons at the club.

'I am really looking forward to that, I didn't know until officials of the Club told me that I am just three goals away in equaling the record set by John Antwi and John Utaka,' he told Peace FM.

'I will make sure to score more goals to break that record. I will continue to work hard and I know by the end of the season I would have scored more.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com