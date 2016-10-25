Sports News | 25 October 2016 14:06 CET
AUDIO: Avram Grant likely to leave post after Egypt game
The future of coach Avram Grant as Black Stars coach has been trending for almost two weeks. With the current insipid performances from the Black Stars, many have suggested the Israeli trainer leave the post.
Joy Sports understands the Ghana FA and other stakeholders are likely to show Grant the exit after Ghana's Crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt next month.
Listen to the latest in the following report.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports