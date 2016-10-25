Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 25 October 2016 14:06 CET

AUDIO: Avram Grant likely to leave post after Egypt game

By MyJoyOnline

The future of coach Avram Grant as Black Stars coach has been trending for almost two weeks. With the current insipid performances from the Black Stars, many have suggested the Israeli trainer leave the post.

Joy Sports understands the Ghana FA and other stakeholders are likely to show Grant the exit after Ghana's Crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt next month.

Listen to the latest in the following report.


Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

An intelligent person aims at wise action, but fools start off in many directions
By: Aboagye Enock
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img