Nii Lantey Vanderpuye denies working against Black Stars qualification to Russia 2018

Sports Minister Nii Lantey has rubbished claims he has an agenda to prevent the Black Stars from qualifying to the 2018 World Cup.

The Sports Minister has set out to curb excess amount of money spent on the Black Stars ever since his appointment, a move which seems to have caused a rift between himself and the Ghana Football Association.

The resulting effect has been a dip in form for the Black Stars which has seen the team go four games without a win.

And the axe has fallen on Nii Lantey as the major cause of our slump, but the Minister is adamant he will be glad to have the team qualify for a fourth straight World Cup.

“No one can question my love for the team. I love the team just like any Ghanaian,” he told Nhyira FM

“I am a Minister and it will be great to have it on my C.V that under my reign Ghana sealed a fourth consecutive world cup slot”.

“My duty is to scrutinize whatever budget we are presented with. I am accountable to institutions so I must seek explanation from the FA when deemed fit. The fact is that if other Ministers paid certain monies, it doesn’t mean I have to do that.”

“In our previous world cup qualifications, we did certain things that have set a bad precedence for us and I am here to correct those things.”

The Black Stars will play Egypt in Alexandrea as part of the FIFA World Cup qualification matches on November 13

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah