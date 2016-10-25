Black Stars striker, David Accam has been named as the Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot winner of Chicago Fires during the club's annual team awards.

The 26-year-old scored nine goals and provided five assists in 24 league games in the Major League Soccer to win a back to back Most Valuable Player of the season award at the club.

Accam had the 80th minute game winner over the New England Revolution on Oct. 16. The Ghanaian international also scored in all of the Fire's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches, including a brace in the Fire's 2-1 win over Columbus Crew SC in the Round of 16 on June 28. Accam's team-high 14 goals across all competitions netted him the team's Golden Boot for the second year.

Johan Kappelhof on the other hand has been named Defensive Player of the Year. Tied with Jonathan Campbell for a team-high 33 league appearances, Kappelhof made 85 clearances, 17 blocks and 113 interceptions during his first MLS campaign. The Dutch defender additionally appeared in all four of the Fire's Open Cup matches as the side reached the semifinal round. View a sample of Kappelhof's 2016 highlights

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh