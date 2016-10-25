Ghana's goal scoring midfielder Andre Ayew was over looked as the World's best 30 players was released on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are players who are leading the race with Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy who was leading from the front as the Foxes won an incredible league title last season.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez were overlooked for the priced asset.

On the African continent Gabonese superstar Pierre Aubemeyang was the only player on the continent with the big name being Andre Ayew who had a superb season with Swansea City.

Below are some of the players who have been shortlisted:

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid),

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus)



