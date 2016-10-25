Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu spies on Egypt ahead of explosive 2018 World Cup qualifier



Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has been scouting extensively on 2018 World Cup qualifying opponents Egypt ahead of the meeting of the two giants next month.

The former Kotoko coach is currently in the North African country where he is acting as a spy, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Konadu is expected to compile a dossier on the Pharaohs ahead of the hugely anticipated clash in Alexandria on November 13.

The North African giants possess a bitter memory of Ghana in recent past after the Black Stars mauled them 6-1 in Kumasi during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The seven-time African champions are heavily tipped to scale the hurdle after managing a 2-1 win at Congo in their opening group E clash last week.

They have moved two points above Ghana after the West Africans were held to a goalless drawn game by Uganda at home.

The game promises to be a thriller with the two nations desperate to qualify to the global showpiece in Russia in 2018.

By Patrick Akoto



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com